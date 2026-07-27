Supreme Court hears bail cancellation plea in Bisham suicide attack case

ISLAMABAD: A Supreme Court bench on Monday heard the bail cancellation plea of 49 accused in a suicide attack on Chinese engineers in Bisham in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The bench adjourned hearing of the case until August 20.

Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan while hearing the case asked, if the accused want to hire lawyers’ services for the case.

“We are poor people, cart vendors, we could not afford a lawyer,” a co-accused said. “You are accused of facilitation in terrorism, take the matter seriously and hire a lawyer,” Justice Afghan told the accused.

“The suicide attacker was using the sim card of co-accused Nazir,” the bench observed.

“The accused must attend the next hearing of the case along with their lawyer, otherwise their bail will be cancelled,” the court warned and adjourned the case until August 20.

Five Chinese citizens, and a Pakistani national driver were killed in a suicide attack on March 26, 2024, in Bisham in Shangla district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.