Supreme Court delists contempt of court against Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday quashed the contempt of court case against former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the case against Imran Khan was delisted due to the unavailability of the bench. Headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, a five-member bench of the top court conducted a hearing of the contempt case against the former premier.

Earlier, Former prime minister Imran Khan submitted an additional reply to the Supreme Court in connection with a contempt of court case filed against him.

Imran Khan, in his reply, pleaded with the court to end the contempt proceedings against him. He maintained that he had not deliberately violated any order of the Supreme Court. The PTI chairman also termed the reports of the security agencies wrong.

“The only point in the case was whether I was informed of the judicial orders or not,” Khan stated.

