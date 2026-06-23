ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal of Taimoor Sattar and upheld two life sentences for murdering his parents. Justice Hashim Khan Kakar authored the judgment issued Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The court ruled that both life terms will run consecutively, one after the other. It called the killing of helpless parents inside their own home one of the most serious offenses. The judgment said parent murder strikes at the moral and social fabric of society.

According to the verdict, Sattar killed his father and mother with hammer blows after they refused to transfer property to his name. A trial court had awarded him the death penalty. The high court later commuted that to life imprisonment on two counts.

The Supreme Court found no legal basis to interfere with the High Court’s decision. It noted that Sattar’s confessional statement under Section 342 matched prosecution evidence. Judges also cited his 10-day absconding period as clear proof of involvement in the crime.

The bench said all evidence and links confirmed his guilt. Because the petition lacked merit, the court rejected it and refused leave to appeal.

The Supreme Court’s verdict came just days after it converted the death sentence of a man convicted of raping a 10-year-old girl at a school in Sheikhupura into life imprisonment. Justice Salahuddin Panhwar issued the written judgment.

The court upheld the convict’s Rs 300,000 fine and 6-month additional imprisonment. It also retained the order under the Anti-Rape Act directing payment of Rs 100,000 compensation to the victim child.

The court said protecting female students in educational institutions and on routes is the state’s responsibility. It directed all provincial IGs and the IG Islamabad to increase police patrolling outside schools and take immediate measures for the protection of girls in schools, colleges and universities. Police were ordered to act without delay on complaints of harassment of women and children.