Supreme Court dismisses Tanveer Ilyas’s plea against disqualification

MUZAFFARABAD: Supreme Court Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Wednesday dismissed former prime minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas’s petition against his disqualification, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The AJK High Court yesterday disqualified Tanveer Ilyas Khan from holding any public office after he was found guilty in contempt of court case.

Chief Justice AJK Supreme Court, Saeed Akram, while dismissing the appeal said that the appeal’s title has been incorrect, Tanveer Ilyas has been named as prime minister. “Why the need of filing an appeal in court when he is the prime minister,” the court posed question.

“The decision was right or wrong, it will be decided later,” Chief Justice said in an interchange with lawyers. “You file the appeal again, we will see it,” he added.

Senior minister Khawaja Farooq Ahmed has been notified the interim prime minister of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) after Sardar Tanveer Ilyas was disqualified by the high court.

AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry signed a summary of entrusting powers of the leader of the house to Khawaja Farooq Ahmed.

A notification in this regard was issued by the AJK chief secretary. He will continue to act as interim AJK PM until election of the new leader of the house.

