Supreme Court extends bail of B4U CEO Saif-ur-Rehman

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday extended the interim bail of B4U Group CEO Saif-ur-Rehman Khan in a multi-billion rupee scam.

An apex court bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Ata Bandial extended the bail until Sept 22.

Saif-ur-Rehman is accused of cheating public at large in a multi-billion rupee scam.

During the hearing, the bench ruled that the court would decide the case after hearing arguments from lawyers representing the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the accused at next hearing.

Justice Bandial noted that the matter involves billions of rupees, which concerns the court.

NAB placed on record evidence of the accused receiving money.

Barrister Latif Khosa, the accused’s lawyer, said his client’s bank accounts have been frozen.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, a member of the bench, asked if the B4U firm was registered in the country, to which the NAB prosecutor answered in the negative saying it would receive money through private individuals.

To a question about whether the accused was cooperating with the bureau in its investigation against him, the prosecutor said the CEO was given a questionnaire but he could not give a satisfactory reply.

The bench directed the bureau to proceed with its investigation if the accused is cooperating. The case was adjourned until Sept 4.