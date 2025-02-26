Supreme Court: Govt seeks time for arguments in May 9 case

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab government requested for time to present arguments in the Supreme Court case about attack on military installations in Rawalpindi in May 09 incidents, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi heard the case.

Additional Prosecutor General Punjab pleaded for time to submit JIT reports and present arguments over appeals of accused against cancellation of their bails.

The court granted time to the government to submit its joint investigation reports.

Chief Justice Yahya Afridi said that there are some appeals regarding transfer of the case, which have become infructuous. The additional prosecutor general said that the ATC Rawalpindi’s judge has been transferred. “There are 11 transfer applications, Rs two lac fine imposed in each”.

“There were remarks against the Prosecutor General Punjab in the decision,” prosecution lawyer said. As prosecutor it is painful when talked about creating obstacles in court proceedings”.

“Why remorse not felt about sending reference against the judicial officer,” Justice Shafi Siddiqui questioned. “If this is the matter we will summon the judicial officer to hear his point of view,” Justice Yahya Afridi said.

“The fine could not be cancelled without hearing the parties,” chief justice remarked. “It will be appropriate to get instructions again over the case transfer appeals,” CJP observed.