Supreme Court grants bail to Syed Khursheed Shah in NAB case

ISLAMABAD: A Supreme Court bench on Thursday granted bail to Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, a former leader of opposition in the National Assembly, ARY News reported.

A bench of the apex court comprised of Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case.

Syed Khursheed Shah, a stalwart of Pakistan People’s Party, was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau on September 2019 under graft charges.

The bench directed Shah to submit Rs 10 million surety bonds in the court.

The bench also directed the NAB to continue its inquiry in the case adding that there was no justification to keep the veteran politician behind the bars.

The court also ordered to keep the name of Shah in the exit control list (ECL).

Syed Khursheed Shah, his two sons and wives are among 18 indicted in Rs1.24 billion assets beyond means NAB reference.

Shah spent over two years in detention after being arrested by the National Accountability Bureau’s Sukkur chapter on September 18, 2019.

