SC halts LHC action against Saddar SP

LAHORE: The Supreme Court on Thursday suspended the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) proceedings against Lahore Saddar Superintendent of Police (operations) Sardar Hafeezur Rehman Bugti.

An apex court bench comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah was hearing a petition filed by the police officer at the Supreme Court’s Lahore registry.

The bench issued notices to the respondents to file their comments to the petition by next hearing.

SP Bugti challenged a show cause notice issued to him by the LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan for misstating facts in a case pertaining to illegal occupation of a citizen’s property by the police.

His lawyer stated before the supreme court his client did not make any misstatement before the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The petitioner requested the court to set aside the proceedings pending before the LHC. It is worth mentioning that the SP had also tendered an unconditional apology to the court.