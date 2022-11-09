Supreme Court hears Imran Khan’s challenge to NAB amendment

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard former prime minister Imran Khan’s challenge to amendments in the National Accountability (NAB) Ordinance by the government, ARY News reported.

Petitioner’s counsel Khawaja Haris in his arguments presented references of the anti-corruption conventions of the United Nations, the European Union and the African Union.

“You are arguing that some benchmarks with regard to corruption should be maintained,” chief justice remarked. “Presently the UAE is also in the Gray List owing to week laws on money laundering,” the top judge said.

“You should talk on fundamental rights in the case,” CJP told the counsel. ” Corruption affects the basic rights and the rights of fair trial and equality,” the lawyer argued.

“The misuse of public money also affects the people’s confidence,” Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked. “Your contentions are good speech for the parliament,” Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said. “No one is hearing in the parliament, they are doing what they want to do,” lawyer replied. “One should be in the parliament for hearing”, Justice Shah said. “You shall bring your amendments if win elections,” Justice Shah remarked.

“Every country of the world talking about strict laws and punishments for corruption,” counsel Khawaja Haris said. “Khawaja Haris thinks that it will be difficult to catch those who have been acquitted,” CJP said.

“Swiss Accounts case record vanished after winding up of the case,” the lawyer said. ” The accused have also been acquitted in NAB cases due to absence of the original documents,” he said. “Ishaq Dar could not have return if the 31-A was not deleted,” he argued.

“Can we afford it as a nation, petitions are daily being filed for acquittal,” Justice Ahsan said.

“People will not vote, if someone does it”, Justice Mansoor Shah said. “If the court restrain the parliament to bring amendments in laws,” Justice Shah asked.

“If the courts’ rulings will end with the deletion of amendments,” Justice Ahsan questioned. “The Supreme Court could restore the laws,” Khawaja Haris replied.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till tomorrow.

