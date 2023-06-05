Supreme Court hears JI petition over Karachi power utility

KARACHI: A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard Jamaat Islami petition against privatization of Karachi power utility K-electric (former KESC), ARY News reported on Monday.

A three-member bench of the apex court, also comprised of Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Ayisha Malik, heard the case on video link.

“We will not intervene in economic policy matters,” Chief Justice Bandial remarked. “You can approach concerned high court,” CJP said in an interchange with the petitioner’s lawyer.

“It is policy matter, this court is not its jurisdiction,” Justice Athar Minallah observed. “I think, a proper forum should be approached,” he said.

“The power utility has now been privatized and running for long time,” Justice Ayisha Malik said.

“There are several unresolved matters, I will elaborate, why the hearing is necessary, if the court hear the case,” petitioner’s lawyer said.

“Eighteen years have passed to the privatization and several developments took place. It will be better if you update and upgrade the petition” Justice Bandial told the lawyer.

“You should first approach the high court, before coming to supreme court,” CJP said.

The bench advised petitioner’s lawyer to get instructions and adjourned further hearing of the case till June 06 (tomorrow).