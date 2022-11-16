Supreme Court hears Imran Khan’s plea against amends in NAB law

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday called the record of the sentences in the NAB references after amendments in the law, ARY News reported.

The apex court today heard former prime minister Imran Khan’s challenge to amendments in the National Accountability (NAB) Ordinance by the government.

A special three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, heard the case.

Petitioner’s counsel Khawaja Haris argued that a public official should have the public’s confidence and be accountable to it. The involvement of a public representative in corrupt practices hurt the public confidence,” lawyer argued.

“I am not talking on hypotheses but on the constitution. It is responsibility of the court to protect the fundamental human rights,” lawyer said. “Contempt of Court Act 2012 introduced, which was declared void by the supreme court,” he said.

“The court abrogated the law over breach of the human rights and inability of the legislators,” the counsel argued. “Can a law against fundamental rights can be cancelled over the inability of parliamentarians,” the court questioned. “The law was not abrogated over inability but declared void by the court over its partiality,” CJP Bandial said.

“Where it is written that the law was abrogated over the inability of the parliament,” Justice Mansoor Ali Shah questioned. “The court rejected the legislation against human rights,” Justice Shah said. “It was not said that the parliament was unable, the court didn’t raise the question over the eligibility or ability of the parliament ever,” Justice Mansoor Shah said.

“It is not written anywhere, it is the matter of understanding,” Chief Justice Bandial said. “In the fake accounts case fundamental human rights were linked with the public trust,” CJP observed. “NAB cases are different,” he added.

“It is upto the court to see whether the fundamental human rights given protection or not,” Khawaja Haris advocate said.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till November 17 (tomorrow).

Comments