Supreme Court issues guidelines for people on ECL

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has ruled that people on Exit Control List (ECL) cannot go abroad without permission from Interior Ministry and the relevant court, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

During the suo motu hearing of perceived interference in high-profile cases, the apex court directed the federal government to ensure that people of ECL do not visit abroad without permission from the Interior Ministry.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan asked whether the Federal Cabinet had approved the amendments made into ECL rules. “The matter is under consideration in the Cabinet Committee on Legislation,” Attorney General said.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on those, who want to visit abroad for government-related work, should be allowed.

“The current situation is unique. The party in majority, which had formed the government left the assembly. The country is currently suffering from an economic crisis,” the chief justice observed, urging all the stakeholders to work together.

He further remarked, “Legislation from a unilateral parliament should be in line with legal requirements,” stressing that it was not the time to seek advantage out of the situation. The CJP added they would not allow any investigative organisation, agency or state organ to exceed its limits.

CJP Ata Bandial said that the purpose of taking suo motu notice is to maintain balance in the system. “Those who took bail from courts respected the law, we will see whether the prosecution filed an appeal against the bail or not,” he added.

During the hearing, the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) submitted digital records of 42 high profile cases to the Supreme Court. On the other hand, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) sought two weeks to submit the digital record of high profile cases, on which the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing till June 27.

