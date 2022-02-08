Supreme Court issues notices over challenge to PHC verdict on FAS

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Attorney General and Advocate General KP over the fuel adjustment surcharge (FAS) recovery from power consumers, ARY News reported.

Peshawar High Court in a decision has restrained the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) from recovery of the fuel adjustment surcharge from consumers.

The PESCO has challenged the high court verdict in the apex court.

Additional Attorney General told the court that the constitutional and legal points will be raised over the high court’s decision. “The AG wants to appear and assist the learned court,” the government’s law officer said. “He is ailing and can be available on video,” the AAG further said.

“The Attorney General is the senior-most law officer, the court will hear him,” Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial said. “The court issuing notices to the Attorney General and Advocate General KP,” Justice Bandial said.

The bench adjourned further hearing of the case for an indefinite period.

