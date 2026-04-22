ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has set a new benchmark in the delivery of digital justice by successfully launching multi-location court hearings using modern technology.

For the first time, proceedings were conducted simultaneously with participation from multiple cities across the country. A bench seated in Islamabad heard cases while lawyers joined online from Quetta, Karachi and Hyderabad.

Chief Justice of Pakistan presided over the proceedings from Islamabad, while Justice Ayesha Malik joined the bench from Lahore through video link.

The court continued its proceedings without interruption even in the face of logistical challenges, marking a significant step towards ensuring judicial continuity through digital systems.

In today’s hearing, the entire docket was heard by the Islamabad bench, with parties appearing virtually from Quetta. The traditional reliance on physical case files has now been replaced with fully digital records.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has introduced barcode-based case tracking, e-filing and an e-office system, significantly reducing the need to request records from branch registries.

Electronic transmission of court orders has also been activated, enabling faster delivery of judicial decisions.

Officials said the new video-link hearing system will reduce distances, lower costs, and improve access to justice for litigants across the country.