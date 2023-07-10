Supreme Court office returns plea seeking ban on PTI

ISLAMABAD: The registrar office of the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan has returned with objections a petition filed by Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) leader Awn Chaudhry, seeking ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the registrar office of Supreme Court raised various objections to the plea filed by Chaudhry, once a close aide of PTI chief Imran Khan.

In its objections, the registrar’s office stated that the petitioner, who is also the adviser to the prime minister on sports and tourism, did not approach the relevant forum ahead of filling the petition.

In addition, the SC office stated the prime minister and the defence minister cannot be made a party in the case under Article 248 of the Constitution.

The registrar’s office further said that the plea does not explain how is banning the PTI a matter of public interest. It is not clear in the plea how is banning the PTI a matter of public interest, the office added.

Earlier in May, it was reported that the federal cabinet failed to reached a consensus as several federal ministers have recommended imposing ban on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), including measures such as a ban on public gatherings and a freeze on party activities.

The recommendations were made in response to the growing concerns over the party’s alleged involvement in incidents of violence and harassment.

However, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) have reportedly opposed the proposed restrictions on the PTI, citing concerns over freedom of expression and the right to protest.

In response to these developments, the federal minister for information has made it clear that the government’s policy is to condemn extremism and that they are against any restrictions that may impinge upon civil liberties.