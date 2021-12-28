Supreme Court orders clearing entire land of Kidney Hill Park

KARACHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered clearing all land of Kidney Hill Park from encroachments in a hearing at its Karachi Registry, ARY News reported.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed ordered returning the land of mosque to the KMC and clearing graveyard in the park.

“No worship place can be built over illegally encroached land. Islam also not allow construction of a mosque over illegal land,” the bench remarked. The court also cancelled the licence issued by the KMC.

“No construction of a structure is allowed within limits of the park,” the court said. “Deploy security guards at the park to keep it safe from all illegal activities,” the CJP said.

The Supreme Courd had directed Karachi’s commissioner last year to bring down all constructions on the encroached lands around Kidney Hill Park and submit a report to the court.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!