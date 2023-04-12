Supreme Court (Practices and Procedure) Act challenged in LHC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, which aims to curtail the suo motu powers of the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) has been challenged in Lahore High Court (LHC), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act was challenged by a citizen named Mashkoor Hussain through his lawyer Nadeem Sarwar in the LHC.

After approval from both Senate and National Assembly the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill has become an act, the plea said and added that the right to appeal in suo moto cases is against the constitution.

“Giving the right to appeal in suo moto cases is against articles 184 and 185 of the constitution of Pakistan.”

The LHC has been pleaded to nullify the act which is aimed to curtail the suo moto powers of the CJP.

Read more: PARLIAMENT’S JOINT SITTING PASSES SC BILL CLIPPING CJP’S SUO MOTU POWER

On April 10, the Joint Sitting of Parliament passed the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023, which aims to curtail the suo motu powers of office of the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP).

The bill was passed amid strong protests by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers.

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar moved the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023 which was passed by the Parliament.

Comments