SC rejects plea to suspend judgements review law

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday rejected a plea to immediately suspend the Supreme Court Review of Orders and Judgments Act, ARY News reported.

On June 7, the Supreme Court of Pakistan clubbed pleas against the recently-enacted Supreme Court (Review of Judgments and Orders) Act 2023 with the ECP petition asking the top court to revisit its April 4 order of holding polls in Punjab on May 14.

The hearing of the petitions filed against the Supreme Court Review of Orders and Judgments Act and the Punjab polls review cases were taken up by the apex today.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial conducted the hearing, the special bench also includes Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Muneeb Akhtar.

Plaintiffs, Ghulam Muhiuddin and Zaman Wardak requested the court to suspend the Supreme Court Review of Orders and Judgments Act. In his arguments, the plaintiff said the SC review bill and law clipping CJP’s power are the same in nature and both should be heard by the 8-member larger bench.

The plea was turned down by the Supreme Court (SC). Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial said the case will move forward if the pleas challenging the review law have substance.

We will decide the future course of action if pleas were found week, the CJP remarked. “It is not possible to stop implementation of every law.”

Further hearing on the case has been adjourned until tomorrow.