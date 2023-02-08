Supreme Court seeks details of earthquake relief fund from ERRA

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court summoned Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary and secretary relief work in quake affected persons of New Balakot City case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan demanded details of funds collected for 2005 quake relief from the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA).

“How much funds were collected for rehabilitation of the earthquake affected areas,” the bench questioned. “How much funds generated at the national international level were spent on the relief work,” court further asked. “How many funds remain from the amount collected for the quake relief,” the court asked. “Which institution is keeping these funds for quake relief,” bench further questioned.

“Chief Secretary should also submit a separate reply in writing,” the bench said.

Director ERRA said that 205 billion rupees were spent on the earthquake affected persons of Balakot and Mansehra. “If spending of this 205 billion rupees amount was audited,” Justice Ijazul Ahsan asked. “ERRA should submit its report along with the report of the Auditor General,” the bench ordered.

“We are moving in a round for 18 years since the earthquake in 2005,” Justice Ijaz remarked. “Earthquake affected persons were lured with the New Balakot City. Where the funds collected for quake victims’ relief were spent,” the court questioned.

The bench adjourned further hearing of the case for four weeks.

On October 8, 2005, a 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck northern Pakistan causing massive devastation.

The earthquake affected an area of almost 30,000 square kilometres; equivalent to the size of Belgium. At least 75,000 people were killed, and some four million people were left homeless in the calamitous event.

