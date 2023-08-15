Supreme Court sends Sindh delimitations case to ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan Tuesday sent the case against delimitation of constituencies in Sindh to the Election Commission of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

A two-member bench of the apex court headed Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case.

Justice Bandial said that it is a public interest matter and the issue of fixing boundaries of constituencies, has come before the apex court again and again.

The CJP urged the election commission to follow a transparent mechanism for fixing limits of the constituencies.

“There is more sensitivity in Sindh over delimitation of constituencies and complains come from the province that the limits of constituencies were not fixed fairly,” Justice Bandial observed.

“When the election commission will conduct general elections,” the CJP asked. “No dates yet fixed for the election,” he remarked again while smiling.

“The election commission should settle all issues prior to holding the election,” CJP said.

The delimitation of PS-7, 8 and 9 constituencies were challenged in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.