Supreme Court suo moto hearing over deputy speaker’s ruling today

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has formed a five-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan for the suo moto hearing over the deputy speaker’s ruling over the no-trust motion in the National Assembly.

The five-member larger bench which is hearing the Presidential Reference seeking interpretation of Article 63-A, will hear the suo moto case.

The bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial will hear the case at 1-00pm today.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel are other members of the bench.

Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan earlier said that whatever decision is given by the Supreme Court of Pakistan with regard to a ruling by Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri against no-trust move will be implemented.

The attorney general was speaking after he visited the Supreme Court to attend the hearing of a larger bench against the ruling of the deputy speaker to reject no-confidence motion while terming it a foreign conspiracy.

A three-member bench of the SC headed by CJP, Justice Umar Ata Bandial comprising Justice Ejazul Ahsan and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar led the proceedings yesterday and later decided to turn it into a larger bench.

The court, after hearing the preliminary position on the petition against the NA deputy speaker’s ruling, issued notices to the AGP, and home and defence secretaries.

The apex court gave clear instructions that the judges will decide of what happened in the assembly. All state institutions should refrain from taking any illegal action. The law and order situation should not deteriorate. All political parties should ensure law and order.

