Supreme Court to hear 968 cases next week

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has released the cause list for the upcoming judicial week, featuring a total of 968 cases for hearing, scheduled from October 28 to November 1, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Among the eight regular benches convened to manage the caseload, the first bench, consisting of Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, is scheduled to hear 140 cases throughout the week, meanwhile, the second bench, featuring Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Athar Minallah, will also handle 140 cases.

Additionally, the third bench, made up of Justice Aminuddin Khan and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan, is scheduled for 140 cases, while the fourth bench, led by Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail alongside Justice Musarrat Hilali and Shahzad Ahmed, will consider 58 cases.

The fifth bench, consisting of Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, will address 140 cases. Meanwhile, the sixth bench, led by Justice Ayesha Malik and Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi, will also manage 140 cases.

The seventh bench, featuring Justice Shahid Waheed and Justice Naeem Akhtar, is assigned 140 cases, while the eighth bench, composed of Justice Tariq Masood and Justice Mazhar Alam, will hear 70 cases.

This judicial week aims to address a significant backlog of cases, ensuring timely justice for all parties involved.

It is worth mentioning here that the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi has summoned a full court meeting on October 28 (Monday-tomorrow).

The CJP will also preside over a session of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) on November 08.

The chief justice of Pakistan has summoned a meeting of the administrative judges of the anti-terrorism courts on November 07.

Moreover, the Supreme Court’s Practice and Procedure Committee was reconstituted earlier on Saturday.