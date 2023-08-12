Supreme Court verdict won’t obstruct Nawaz Sharif: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that Nawaz Sharif will be the next PM, if we won the election, ARY News reported.

Talking to senior media-persons, prime minister said that Nawaz Sharif has completed his disqualification term of five year.

“Supreme Court’s verdict will not create any obstacle for him,” Shehbaz Sharif said.

He was referring the apex court’s verdict on Friday, in which it nullified Supreme Court (Review of Judgments and Orders) Act 2023.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Bandial had announced the reserved verdict on the pleas challenging the Supreme Court (Review of Judgments and Orders) Act 2023.

The judgment was reserved by the SC after the completion of arguments from both sides in six hearings on June 19.

“We have saved the state while keeping our politics at stake,” Shehbaz Sharif said.

“Disqualification period has been five years after an amendment in the election law,” Shehbaz said. “Nawaz Sharif will be our candidate,” he reiterated.

He said the consultations for caretaker prime minister with the opposition will be held today. “If me and the opposition leader would fail to reach a common ground, then there are the forums of the parliamentary committee and the election commission to take decision,” prime minister said.

“It is the responsibility of the election commission to hold election after the new population census,” he said.

“We have past consequences before use, the country has suffered huge losses. Where are we and where our neighbors are after 75 years,” he questioned.

The CCI has decided on holding vote on the basis of the new census, he said.

“The election commission has to hold the election and not by us or the interim government,” he added.