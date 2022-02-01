Supreme Court wraps up MQM-P petition, orders changes to Sindh LG bill

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday wrapped up a Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) plea over local bodies’ powers, deciding that Sindh government is bound to establish an empowered local bodies system, ARY NEWS reported.

The court further directed that devising a master plan and implementation on it comes under the domain of the local government while the provincial authorities are also barred from launching new projects which come under the domain of the local government.

It ordered that the Sindh government is liable to have a good working relationship with the local government and should ensure the provision of financial, administrative and political powers guaranteed under the Constitution of Pakistan.

The apex court also annulled articles 74 and 75 of the Sindh local government act and directed the provincial authorities to ensure that all laws should be in harmony with the constitutional framework.

The Supreme Court also directed the provincial authorities to modify laws relating to Sindh Building Court Authority (SBCA), Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Malir Development Authority (MDA), Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA), Lyari Development Authority and Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) as per the article 140-A of the Constitution.

The court further directed to amend laws relating to Sehwan Development Authority and Larkana Development Authority (LDA) in order to address anomalies related to powers between provincial and local governments.

Supreme court rules elements of sind local govt 2013 act in conflict with the constitution. PTI and MQM view that sind local govt act is not in line with constitution vindicated. Our struggle for the rights of sind citizens to have empowered local governments will continue — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) February 1, 2022

