Surgical instruments smuggled from India confiscated

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) busted a smuggling ring in Karachi and recovered a large cache of smuggled items, including surgical instruments, expired lenses, currency, and gold, ARY News reported.

Deputy Director FIA Rauf Shaikh said that they raided a bungalow in the PECHS area, and confiscated a large quantity of smuggled goods. The recovered items included smuggled surgical instruments from India, expired lenses, currency worth millions, and kilograms of gold.

The Deputy Director FIA revealed that the smuggled surgical instruments were sold in various hospitals across the city, and were imported from India with fake labels of other countries. Rauf Shaikh said that the currency was also used for Hawala Hundi.

The agency has registered a case against the suspects and is investigating the matter further. The FIA is seeking to find out additional information and capture people responsible for the extensive smuggling network that has been exposed during the investigation’s early phases.

Earlier, the FIA arrested three members of an organised hawala-hundi gang from Dera Ghazi Khan.

The FIA spokesperson reported that the apprehended individuals identified as Ali Haider, Muhammad Khan, Abdul Aziz and substantial amount of Rs5.9 million, Debit card, cheque books and mobile phones was also seized from the suspects possession.