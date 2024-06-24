Surrendering Katcha area dacoits should be brought in the mainstream: Zardari

SUKKUR: President Asif Ali Zardari said that Katcha area (riverine area) dacoits, who are willing to surrender to the state, should be gradually mainstreamed and rehabilitated so they can become responsible and productive citizens of the country.

Presiding over a meeting in Sukkur regarding security and law and order situation in Sindh particularly Katcha areas, the president said that the criminals of Kacha Area in Sindh—except hardened criminals— must be mainstreamed and rehabilitated.

President Zardari however called for stern action against hardcore criminals involved in heinous crimes.

He emphasised the need to improve the road, health, and education infrastructure of the Kacha Areas on a priority basis to improve the socio-economic condition of the people.

The president advised that a Qaumi Jirga, comprising of tribal chiefs, should be convened to engage and negotiate with the local population to bring normalcy, prevent crimes, de-weaponise and improve the security situation in the area.

President Zardari underlined the need for modernising the police force by enhancing their capacity, providing modern equipment and weapons, and logistics to effectively meet the security challenges.

He was of the view that women should also be encouraged join the Sindh police.

The President directed to expedite the process of upgradation of Sakrand Police Commando School and provision of land for the establishment of Cadet College for Police. He added that selected students of the Cadet College would be educated and trained to join the Sindh Police.

The president appreciated the performance of the Sindh Government, Police, and Rangers in controlling crime and improving the security situation of the province.

During the meeting, President Zardari was briefed about the law-and-order situation in Sindh.

He was apprised that the crimes and violence in Sindh, especially in Karachi and Kacha Areas, has witnessed a declining trend due to the effective strategy adopted by the police and Rangers.

Inspector General Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon said dacoit activities have been considerably reduced and no highways-related crime has been reported in the past two months.

It was highlighted that targeted operations and installation of smart cameras had helped control crimes and identify and arrest criminals and their abettors.

The meeting was further informed that, as per the directives of the president, the campaign against drug peddlers has also been intensified while smart cameras have been installed to monitor the entry points of the province.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and other provincial miniters were also present on the occasion.