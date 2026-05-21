'Survivor 50' Finale: Jeff Probst spoils final three on live television

In a recent incident over live television, host and showrunner Jeff Probst, unintentionally yet accidentally spoiled the final three contestants of Survivor 50 before the season’s crucial fire-making challenge even aired.

On Wednesday, the chaos revealed Night’s live finale. Earlier in the episode, Aubry Bracco won the final immunity challenge, leaving Rizo Velovic and Jonathan Young to battle it out in the iconic fire-making face-off to secure a spot in the final three, News. Az reports, citing The Hollywood Reporter.

However, before viewers could see the showdown play out, Probst accidentally introduced Velovic onto the live stage prematurely. “What just happened?” a confused Probst asked the crowd as a wave of awkward silence hit the studio. The eliminated contestants quickly chimed in, reminding the host that the fire-making challenge hadn’t actually happened yet on screen.

After a hasty commercial break, Probst returned to hilariously own up to the massive slip-up. Probst quipped and noted, “I love doing live television”. He continued, “We were going to show you fire-making, and then have the loser of fire-making, Rizo, come out… Instead, we did a Survivor twist… We called it a peek into the future. So now, we’re gonna watch Rizo lose in a fire to Jonathan”.

The broadcast then cut to the pre-taped footage of Young defeating Velovic to lock in the final three. Ultimately, the night belonged to Aubry Bracco, who was crowned the winner of Survivor 50 with eight jury votes, while fan-favorite Cirie Fields took home the $100,000 Sia Award.