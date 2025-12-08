Suryakumar declares Gill and Pandya fit for T20I opener against South Africa

Top-order batter Shubman Gill and all-rounder Hardik Pandya are fit and available for Tuesday’s T20 series opener against South Africa, India captain Suryakumar Yadav said on the eve of the match.

Gill, who had been thrown out of action with a neck injury sustained during the opening test against the Proteas, was included in the T20 squad for the five-match series subject to his fitness.

Pandya, who has been active in domestic cricket, is set to return to action after suffering a quadriceps injury in September.

“Both are looking healthy and fit,” Suryakumar told reporters in Cuttack on Monday.

Pandya’s availability gave the team flexibility in terms of team combination, he said.

“What you saw in the Asia Cup also, when he was bowling with the new ball, he opened up a lot of options, combinations for us with respect to the playing eleven,” Suryakumar said.

“That’s what he brings to the table. His experience, the way he has done well in all big games… I think that experience will count a lot and his presence will definitely give a good balance to the side.”

With Gill back in the top order, wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson looks locked in a battle with Jitesh Sharma for a middle-order slot.

“Sanju, when he came into the circuit, he batted higher up the order,” Suryakumar said.

“Now the thing is, other than the openers, everyone has to be flexible. He did really well when he opened the innings but Shubman had played before him in the Sri Lanka series, so he deserves to take that spot.

“But we gave Sanju opportunities. He was ready to bat at any number… Both (Samson and Jitesh) are in the scheme of things… both can do all the roles. It’s an asset to the team and a good headache to have.”