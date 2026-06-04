Suryakumar Out Sooryavanshi In for Asian Games?

Indian cricket is signaling a generational shift. The BCCI has named 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in its 30-member longlist of men’s probables for the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, while current T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Test/ODI captain Shubman Gill have been left out — a move that, according to ESPNcricinfo, hints at a major T20 reset ahead of the 2028 Olympics and next World Cup cycle.

Sooryavanshi’s Meteoric Rise

Riding on a dream 2026, Sooryavanshi has become the name on every selector’s lips. After powering India U-19 to World Cup glory with a mammoth 175 in the final, the Rajasthan Royals prodigy lit up IPL 2026 with 776 runs in 16 matches at a staggering strike rate of 237.30, including one century and three scores in the 90s.

His fearless hitting against seasoned international bowlers made him IPL 2026’s breakout star and fast-tracked him into India’s white-ball plans.

His inclusion doesn’t guarantee a debut, but being in the IOA-submitted longlist confirms he’s now firmly in national reckoning. Reports suggest the Asian Games, which overlap with India’s home series vs West Indies, could be the “best platform” for his senior India bow, with selectors potentially fielding two separate T20I squads.

Why SKY and Gill Are Out

The omissions are just as telling. With the West Indies series — 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is from Sept 27 to Oct 17 — clashing with the Asian Games men’s cricket event from Sept 24 to Oct 3, the BCCI needs two squads. Gill is expected to lead the ODI side, ruling him out of the Games.

Suryakumar’s case is sharper. Despite captaining India to eight straight bilateral series wins, the 2025 Asia Cup, and a successful 2026 T20 World Cup defense, his bat has gone cold. From early 2025 he averaged just 12.84 across 25 matches, scoring only 270 runs in IPL 2026. Between the 2024 T20 World Cup and end of 2025, he averaged 17.9 in 28 innings with only two fifties.

Insiders say SKY is “no longer in the larger scheme of things” for the 2028 Olympics and next T20 World Cup, making his Asian Games omission “a no-brainer”. A recent report even claimed the BCCI, in consultation with coach Gautam Gambhir, decided to move on from him as T20I captain, with the call to be conveyed soon.

Who Leads If Not Surya?

With Suryakumar out, the captaincy race for the Asian Games narrows to Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma. Jasprit Bumrah is in the 30-man pool but ODIs ahead of the 2027 World Cup remain his priority. Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna and Arshdeep Singh are the pace options, while Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Harsh Dubey make up the spin group.

The Bigger Picture

Sooryavanshi’s rise highlights a selection headache. He’s a top-order batter in a pool already containing Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal — all T20 World Cup half-centurions. If selectors pick the 15-year-old, someone established must miss out, raising questions about Suryakumar’s place even before his form dip.

One IPL-only hypothetical XI for a T20 reset even replaced SKY as captain with Rajat Patidar, keeping just six players from India’s last major T20I squad: Abhishek, Ishan, Axar, Rinku, Siraj and Varun.