Khushi Mukherjee faces defamation case over Suryakumar Yadav comment

Bollywood actor and social media personality Khushi Mukherjee has landed in hot water after her remarks involving Indian T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav went viral online. What began as a brief comment has now escalated into a serious legal challenge, with a ₹100 crore defamation case filed against her.

The trouble started when Khushi Mukherjee was asked a casual question about dating cricketers. Her response, meant to sound dismissive, went in the opposite direction. She claimed she had no interest in sportsmen but added that several of them had reached out to her over the years.

During that exchange, she mentioned Suryakumar Yadav by name and suggested he had messaged her frequently in the past. The clip, as expected, went viral.

Even though Khushi Mukherjee later tried to soften her words, saying there was no relationship and no current contact, the damage was already done. Fans of Suryakumar Yadav, who is known for keeping his private life away from the spotlight and is married to Devisha Shetty, reacted sharply. The cricketer himself has stayed silent so far.

Things escalated days later. On January 13, 2026, a Mumbai-based influencer named Faizan Ansari filed a defamation complaint in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. Acting as a supporter of Suryakumar Yadav, he accused Khushi Mukherjee of making reckless claims purely for attention and harming the image of a national sports figure.



The complaint demands ₹100 crore in damages and calls for a detailed investigation. The argument is simple: if the claims are false, they could leave lasting scars on Suryakumar Yadav’s reputation.

With the backlash growing, Khushi Mukherjee has gone into damage-control mode. She insists her words were misunderstood and says any interaction with Suryakumar Yadav was casual and friendly, limited to offering encouragement during a rough phase for Team India.

She has also suggested that her social media account may have been compromised while she was travelling, leading to confusion around private messages.

Despite her clarifications, the legal process is now in motion. Ansari has made it clear he plans to push the matter until an FIR is officially registered.

For Khushi Mukherjee, what started as a throwaway comment has turned into a serious test — one playing out not just in courtrooms, but in the unforgiving court of public opinion.