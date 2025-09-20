Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav snubs Pakistan again

India captain Suryakumar Yadav once again snubbed Pakistan as he avoided taking the name of Sunday’s opponents during the post-match presentation.

India remained unbeaten in Group A after their 21-run victory over Oman on Friday. They are now set to face Pakistan again in their Super Four clash in Dubai this Sunday.

In the post-match presentation, Sanjay Manjrekar asked him about playing against Pakistan once again.

To which, Yadav gave just a four-word reply a clear indication that they are not bothered about who their next opponent is.

“All set for Sunday’s match against Pakistan?” Manjrekar asked. And to this Suryakumar replied, “All set for Super 4.”

The last meeting between the arch-rivals was marred by a handshake controversy, with both captains avoided the customary handshake, and after the game, Suryakumar and Shivam Dube went straight to the dressing room without any post-match interaction.

This incident led to the PCB filing a complaint to the ICC and sending lots of emails, where they had asked the cricketing body to sack match-referee Andy Pycroft and reveal that he didn’t uphold the spirit of the game.

Chasing 188, Oman put up a spirited fight but could only reach 167-4 in their 20 overs. The India vs Oman clash saw Oman’s openers lay a solid foundation with 56 runs, before Jatinder Singh fell for 32 off 33 balls, laced with five boundaries.

Aamir Kaleem and Hammad Mirza then stitched together a commanding 93-run stand that kept India under pressure during the middle overs. Kaleem top-scored with a superb 64 off 46 balls, hitting seven fours and two sixes, while Mirza struck a brisk 51 off 33 deliveries with the same boundary count.

However, both wickets fell in quick succession, halting Oman’s momentum and ending their hopes of a famous win in this India vs Oman encounter.

For India, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya shared the spoils with a wicket each, ensuring their side closed out a hard-fought victory.