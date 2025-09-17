Suryakumar Yadav wants Naqvi out of Asia Cup trophy ceremony

After a handshake controversy, it looks like India are now launching a bid to remove Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi from the trophy presentation ceremony.

According to NDTV, India captain Suryakumar Yadav has made a formal request for PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi’s removal from trophy presentation.

The move came at time, when the PCB is dealing with the ICC over the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft over the handshake row between Pakistan and India.

What began as a “no-handshake” incident between India and Pakistan on Sunday quickly escalated into a full-blown diplomatic and political crisis, prompting Pakistan to even threaten a pullout from the tournament.

As far as PCB’s request for Andy Pycroft’s removal is concerned, the cricket’s governing body has agreed to put Ritchie Richardson in charge of the Pakistan vs UAE match.

However, a final decision on Pycroft involvement in future Pakistan’s matches in the tournament hasn’t yet been made.

The current situation, hence, is far from settled. Mohsin Naqvi is expected to make an announcement that will likely confirm Pakistan’s continued participation in the tournament, but he might also decide to reiterate its concerns.

It is being reported that India captain Suryakumar Yadav has also made it clear that he doesn’t want the Asia Cup trophy to be handed to India by Naqvi if the team emerges triumphant in the final.

This message has also been delivered to the ACC.

ACC is yet to comment on the situation.