Sushant Singh Rajput fans celebrate failure of Deepika Padukone’s ‘Gehraiyaan’

The much-anticipated Deepika Padukone lead ‘Gehraiyaan’, has failed to impress the audience, inspiring celebration for hardcore fans of the late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput.

Bollywood’s latest multi-starrer ‘Gehraiyaan’, featuring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Pandey in lead roles, released on an OTT platform Amazon Prime Video three days ago, failed to get the audience, garnering a meager 8.5 lac views on the streamer.

With a deal of INR 100 crores, the movie failed to meet the benchmark of opening with at least a million views, which is essentially a flop for the streaming platform.

Many of the streaming legions have termed it as a “waste of time”, while a few impressed by the romantic drama believe that it’s a ‘relatable watch’.

Yesterday, a major rival of Deepika Padukone in Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut dubbed the movie as “trash”.

Expressing her thoughts, she wrote, “I am also a millennial but I identify and understand this kind of romance … in the name of millennial/new age/urban movies don’t sell trash pls. Bad movies are bad movies no amount of skin show can save it … it’s a basic fact koi gehraiyaan wali baat nahi hai (there is no depth in it).”

Moreover, fans of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput are more than elated with the failure of the movie as expressed by Twitterati. One of them noted on the micro-blogging site “Congratulations everyone for FLOPPING #Gehraiyaan”, while another fan asked to ‘Boycott Bollywood’.

Boycott bollywood forever. Begging in South instead beg on streets. For money these Druggies will go to any Extreme End 😡

Kolkata Roar 4 Sushant

Arrest RheaC 4 Sushant #BoycottBollywood https://t.co/qzXDe9a86X — SHEEBA LEENA ♥️🇮🇳💪♥️ (@LeenaSheeba) February 13, 2022

My tweet was for Deepika Padukone but I got blocked by Ranveer Singh. Looks like he still hasn’t recovered from the shock of his last film 83’s mega-flop. Is this a symptom of Bipolar disorder ?#BoycottBollywood pic.twitter.com/hpqxsDaXfK — KIZIE (@sushantify) February 12, 2022

One of the social media users also believed that A-lister’s husband Ranveer Singh is still in shock of his last movie’s failure, as he blocked the account to lend support to the partner.

