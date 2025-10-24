Sushant Singh's family raises objections on CBI closure report, declares it incomplete, misleading

MUMBAI: Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has raised objections to the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) closure report on the actor’s 2020 death.

More than five years after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, his family has vowed to contest the Central Bureau of Investigation’s closure report, describing it as “incomplete and misleading.”

In March 2025, the CBI concluded Rajput’s death was a suicide, and found no evidence implicating his former partner Rhea Chakraborty or her family in abetment or misappropriation of his funds.

The report stated Rajput was alone at his Bandra apartment from June 8 to June 14, 2020, and that neither Chakraborty nor her brother Showik visited him during that time, as per a media report.

However, Rajput’s family, through their lawyer Advocate Varun Singh, have rejected the findings.

“If the CBI wanted to uncover the truth, it should have submitted all supporting documents—chats, technical data, witness statements, medical records, etc,” Singh asserted.

“We will file a protest petition against this closure report, which is based on a shoddy investigation.”

Moreover, the family’s objections focus on what they say is a lack of transparency and completeness—specifically citing missing bank statements, digital communication logs and other evidence they argue should have been included in the case.

As per the media reports, a hearing is scheduled in a Patna court for December 20, where the family plans to formally challenge the closure report and press for a reopening of the investigation.