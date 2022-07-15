Sushmita Sen is dating Lalit Modi; Latter makes relationship official

Former Bollywood actor and Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen is dating India’s business tycoon Lalit Modi.

Former chairman and founder of the Indian Premier League, Lalit Modi sent the internet into a frenzy last evening as he made his relationship official with the ‘Biwi No. 1’ actor in a Twitter post.

With a bunch of loved-up pictures with the diva, Modi tweeted: “Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families.”

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. 🥰😘😍😍🥰💕💞💖💘💓 pic.twitter.com/Vvks5afTfz — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

He further mentioned the former actor in the post, terming Sushmita Sen as ‘my better half’ which created a great buzz across social media platforms.

Modi also noted, “a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon,” hinting at a new chapter in the life of a couple.

It is pertinent to mention that the former BCCI vice-president clarified his relationship status with Sen, that the two are just dating and are not married as yet. However, about the plunge, he penned, “That too it will happen one day.”

Just for clarity. Not married – just dating each other. That too it will happen one day. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Rx6ze6lrhE — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

Sen, 46, who is the mother to two adopted daughters – Alisah and Renee – is yet to comment on the development. However, reacting to the news, her brother Rajeev Sen stated, “I am pleasantly surprised too. I will speak to my sister about this.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

It is pertinent to mention that the pageant winner last dated fashion model Rohman Shawl for years. The duo parted ways sometime last year, which was announced by Sen via an Instagram post.

On the acting front, Sen was last seen in the web series, ‘Aarya 2’ in 2021.

Comments