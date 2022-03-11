Sushmita Sen recalls ‘Miss Universe’ experience

Former Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen – recalling her ‘Miss Universe’ experience – confessed to not being fluent in the language, believed her final round response came from God.

The Bollywood diva, Sushmita Sen rose to unmatchable success after being crowned as ‘Miss Universe’ back in 1994, the first-ever Indian woman to get the title for the country, and then there was no turning back.

Soon after claiming the pageant victory, Sen made her way to Bollywood movies and managed to rule the industry as well, like absolutely anything she did.

However, what might come as a surprise to many is that the celeb didn’t understand the question completely at the young age of 18, before registering her response, which made her create history.

That’s right. During an interview with Alisah’s (her daughter) school mag, Sushmita revealed to be from a Hindi-medium school and did not know much of the language back then.

“I don’t know how I understood what essence meant and answered that question with such clarity and such experience, even though I lacked it [at] 18, I think God sat on my tongue and said.”

For those unversed, Sen was faced with the question “What for you is the essence of being a woman?”, to which, she responded, “Just being a woman is a gift of God that all of us must appreciate. The origin of a child is a mother, who is a woman. She shows a man what caring, sharing, and loving is all about. That’s the essence of being a woman.”

