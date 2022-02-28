Sushmita Sen took 20 days to film a scene; here’s why

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen is one of the influential stars to have worked in films and television screens and received praise for her work in web shows Aarya and Aarya 2.

Aarya 2 tells the story of Aarya Sareen, a caring mother and a loving wife. She doesn’t know of her husband Tej Sareen’s involvement in criminal activities. Things go south for her and her family when her husband gets killed under mysterious circumstances.

The India-based news agency Bharat Times reported that the Dilbar star – who played the central role of dacoit Aarya – took 20 days to get into her character.

The report stated that she had to smoke a cigar in a scene. The former Miss Universe had never smoked it once in her life but had to do so as director Ram Madhvani wanted it to be flawless.

Sushmita Sen plays the role of Aarya Sareen. Vikas Kumar plays ACP Yunus Khan’s character.

The rest of the cast includes Virti Vaghani, Viren Vazirani, Sikandar Kher, Jayant Kripalani, Ankur Bhatia, Namit Das, Maya Sarao and Pratyaksh Panwar.

In television, perfection plays a key factor when proving the mettle. There have been stars that made a legacy with their work. Amjad Khan’s performance as Gabbar Singh in Sholay is a great example.

