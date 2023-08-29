‘It’s about time…’: Sushmita Sen confirmed ‘Main Hoon Na’ sequel?

Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Main Hoon Na’ co-star Sushmita Sen believes it is high time to make the sequel of the Bollywood film.

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood diva, Sushmita Sen, who is currently basking on the success of her latest web series ‘Taali’, sat for a conversation with an Indian tabloid when she expressed her desire to see the sequel of her blockbuster film.

“I definitely think that it’s about time for a ‘Main Hoon Na 2’. We should do a sequel to that film,” she said.

When asked about initiating a petition for the same, she directed the question towards her director and co-star, Farah and Shahrukh Khan saying, “They have tried. They went to Farah, SRK and then me. I am like ‘Go back to Farah, ask her’.”

“It will be exciting,” she added.

Moreover, talking about her career bucket list at this point, the diva expressed, “In the second innings of my career, there is a wishlist that I have, in which playing an out-and-out glamorous woman is one. It’s been a while that I have done that.”

As for the romance-action flick, Bollywood choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan’s debut directorial ‘Main Hoon Na’ was released in 2004. The film received positive reviews from critics and was also a huge Box Office success, apart from fetching several prestigious awards of the season.

Sen played Ms Chandni Chopra, the love interest of Shahrukh Khan’s Ram in the film.

