Suspect arrested for rape, murder of minor girl in Khuiratta

KOTLI: Azad Kashmir police on Sunday arrested a suspect involved in the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in the Khuiratta area of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kotli police, the suspect, identified as Mumtaz, worked near the victim’s residence and allegedly lured the child with toffees before taking her to a nearby field, where he sexually assaulted and murdered her.

The child had gone missing six days ago, and her body was recovered from a field three days later.

The incident sparked widespread protests, with residents and the victim’s family staging a shutter-down strike in the main market of Khuiratta, demanding the immediate arrest of the culprit.

Kotli SSP confirmed that the suspect has confessed to the crime during interrogation. Police claim the arrest was made following a thorough investigation.

However, in a video statement from abroad, the victim’s father rejected the police’s account, expressing dissatisfaction with the investigation. He called for the arrest of all individuals involved, including any accomplices, and demanded that justice not be delayed.

Police said further investigations are underway to identify any other suspects linked to the case.