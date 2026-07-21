Suspect arrested in child 'Azaan' kidnapping case from Thatta

KARACHI: Police have arrested a suspect allegedly linked to the kidnapping case of two-and-a-half-year-old Azaan during a search operation in Thatta district.

Azaan, who was allegedly abducted from Naya Nazimabad in Karachi, was recovered safely from Gharo town of Sindh after remaining missing for three days.

According to police sources, Hyderabad Range Thatta police conducted a search operation in the area and detained a person allegedly involved in the child’s abduction. The action was carried out in Sultanabad Thaim Goth, sources said.

Police sources claimed that the detained suspect has links to Azaan’s kidnapping. The suspect has been handed over to Karachi West Police, who will bring him to Karachi for further investigation.

Authorities said the suspect will be questioned regarding the circumstances surrounding the alleged abduction.

Meanwhile, Azaan’s mother has strongly rejected social media allegations that her son’s kidnapping was a staged incident, saying no mother would ever put her child through such an ordeal.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Azaan’s mother became emotional while responding to criticism on social media, where some users alleged that the kidnapping had been scripted.

“You all have women in your families. Do you treat them with the same disrespect?” she said. “A mother would sacrifice her own life, but she would never hand over her child.”

She described the incident as the most difficult time of her life, saying it felt as though her world had come to a standstill when her son went missing.

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She also questioned the role of the private housing society, saying no one was holding the society’s management or security guards accountable for the incident.

The investigation into the alleged kidnapping and the circumstances surrounding Azaan’s recovery is ongoing.