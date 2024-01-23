Suspect held for selling drugs to students in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Excise Department has reportedly arrested a culprit allegedly selling ICE – Crystal Methamphetamine – drug to students in Peshawar.

The excise officials claimed that the arrested individual, named Basit, was allegedly involved in supplying ICE drugs to students in the universities and hostels across the city.

The excise department recovered 2,000 grams of heroin and more than 1,000 grams of ice from the arrested accused.

Earlier, Sindh police successfully apprehended a female interprovincial drug peddler on Wednesday during a tip-off operation at Yousuf Goth bus terminal, Karachi.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Saeedabad police station, Arif Aslam Rao, claimed that the arrested accused is involved in supplying drugs across several provinces in Pakistan.

According to the police officials, the suspect, identified as Shazia, was allegedly transporting narcotics from Gwadar to Karachi via a passenger bus.

The police confiscated 2 kilograms of crystal meth from the possession of Shazia, meanwhile, a case has been registered against the arrested accused.