Gang rape accused killed in police encounter in Larkana

LARKANA: A suspect involved in the gang rape of a 15-year-old mentally challenged girl was killed in an alleged police encounter in Larkana on Sunday, police said.

According to officials, the police launched a raid near Sailra Bypass in the Rato Dero area following intelligence reports about the presence of armed robbers. However, the suspects opened fire on the raiding police party, prompting a retaliatory response from police personnel.

During the exchange of fire, one suspect was killed. He was later identified as Rizwan alias Kaloo, who was the prime suspect and a nominated accused in the gang rape case of the teenage mentally challenged girl.

A search operation is ongoing to arrest the remaining suspects involved in the crime. Authorities said all individuals connected to the case will be brought to justice.

Authorities also confirmed that the victim had died at the hospital while receiving treatment.

 

