Suspect in mute girl rape case killed in police custody

VEHARI: The suspected man who allegedly raped a six-year-old mute girl in Danewal town was allegedly killed in police custody, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Police said that the rape suspect Rehan was allegedly killed while trying to flee from police custody.

Police detailed that the officials were returning to the police station with Rehan after a potency test when he tried to flee from custody after snatching a gun from a constable.

They added that the suspect fired a bullet in his chest after snatching the gun from the constable. Police said that the suspect had confessed to raping the minor mute girl in a press conference.