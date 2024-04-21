Suspect killed, one arrested in LEAs operation in Kashmore katcha area

KARACHI: In a joint operation by the rangers and police in Kashmore’s katcha area a suspect killed, and accomplice arrested, a spokesman said in a statement here on Sunday.

A spokesman of rangers said that an accused Saeen Bux was killed and his accomplice Illahi Bux was arrested in a joint raid by the rangers and police in Khair Shah area of Kashmore.

Four members of the gang Raheem Bux, Mollan Sabzoi, Bhai Golo and Khalid Golo fled from the scene, spokesman said. “Arms, munitions and four motorbikes were also recovered from accused”.

Spokesman said that the accused were wanted in murder, attempt to murder, robbery and other crimes.

All hideouts and bunkers of the gang were demolished in the katcha area.

Katch area stretches over hundreds of thousands of acres from Kashmore to Dadu on the banks the Indus River in Sindh and Punjab’s southern belt. The outlaws and wanted involved in tribal disputes uesed to escape to the area when fleeing justice.