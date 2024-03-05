Suspect posing as security official arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi police claimed to have arrested a suspect posing as a security official, allegedly involved in several criminal activities, from Surjani town of the metropolis, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The police spokesperson stated that the accused who posed himself as a law enforcement officer was allegedly involved in robberies, abductions, and several other crimes in Karachi.

The spokesperson outlined the recent incident, maintaining that the suspect along with his accomplices – pretending to be a security official – entered a residence in Sarjani Sector 7D on September 22, and allegedly robbed the cash and mobile phones before leaving the scene.

In a subsequent development, Karachi police successfully apprehended three suspects who allegedly robbed the house.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Zain Shah, Khizar Javed, and Raheel Shamal, all of whom are now in police custody pending further investigation.