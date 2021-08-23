Suspect who allegedly raped woman, daughter in rickshaw arrested: IG Punjab

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police (IG) Punjab Inam Ghani on Monday announced that the police have arrested a suspect in the alleged rape case of a woman and her minor daughter in a rickshaw in Lahore, ARY NEWS reported.

He said that one of the suspects identified as Omar has been arrested while the authorities are carrying out raids to nab another suspect in the case.

“We have added charges of gang rape, terrorism, and other heinous criminal acts in the FIR filed against the incident,” the IG Punjab said.

Inam Ghani said that the police acted immediately after the incident was brought into the knowledge of the concerned authorities.

“Forensic evidence was collected besides also ensuring medical examination of the two female victims,” he said and vowed that they would not leave a stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

According to details that emerged in the wee hours of Monday, a rickshaw driver with an accomplice allegedly gang-raped a woman and her minor daughter in yet another harrowing incident near LDA Avenue.

According to the police statement by the victim, the rickshaw drove the mother-daughter duo around before parking it in a shady spot near LDA Avenue where he along with his friend allegedly raped them both.

The woman said she had stepped out from a coach at Thokar Niaz Baig and hopped inside a rickshaw for Saddar Cant, but then the alleged rapist drove them wayward before finally stopping at LDA Avenue in the dark of the night.

Chung police booked the case while the victims have been shifted to the hospital for medical tests.