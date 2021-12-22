Suspect reveals why he stabbed Karachi social activist to death

KARACHI: A Karachi court on Wednesday extended physical remand of a suspect in a case pertaining to the murder of social activist Saba Aslam who was stabbed to death in the New Karachi area.

Police produced suspect Ghazanfar in court on the completion of his physical remand and demanded that his remand be extended for further investigation.

The court extended physical remand of the suspect and directed the police to produce him on Dec 30 along with a progress report.

According to the police, 25-year-old Saba Aslam was stabbed to death outside her house in Sector 5-J of New Karachi on Dec 14. They said the knife the suspect used in the crime has been recovered from his possession.

The suspect in a statement to the police revealed that he didn’t like the girl’s social work and praise she earned for her work in the area.

He said he was jealous of her gaining popularity and therefore, orchestrated her murder.

According to an FIR, the girl was stabbed to death near Monotechnical College in New Karachi. Eyewitnesses told the police that the woman was allegedly murdered by her neighbour, Ghazanfar, who managed to flee the crime scene.

