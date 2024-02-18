Suspect wanted for six murders arrested from Dubai

LAHORE: A special operation cell of Punjab police claimed to have arrested an individual from Dubai allegedly wanted in several murder charges, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to police officials, the notorious shooter identified as Tayyab Ejaz was booked under six murder cases in Punjab before he fled the country.

The police officials claimed that the accused, Tayyaz Ejaz, is under custody and being transported to Pakistan with the assistance of Interpol.

Earlier in December, the FIA arrested three fugitives, wanted in murder case, from United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the help of Interpol.

In a statement, the FIA spokesperson said that it has arrested three wanted fugitives from UAE with the help of Interpol and shifted them to Lahore International Airport.

The suspects – identified as Zeeshan Yousuf, Hidayatullah and Akram – were wanted in murder case to Punjab police.

Last year, Interpol Pakistan issued 117 red notices for the suspects’ arrest which was made possible due to the close coordination of Interpol Islamabad with Interpol UAE.

Earlier in Dec, the FIA arrested a fugitive from UAE, who was wanted in cases of murder and dacoity, with the help of the international police.

The accused against whom cases were registered under the provisions of murder and dacoity was brought to Islamabad Airport before being handed over to the police concerned by the FIA Immigration Wing.