Suspected rapist in Peshawar remanded into police custody

PESHAWAR: Local court in Peshawar remanded suspect in child rape and murder cases into police custody for a day, ARY News reported.

As per details, Sohail, a suspect rounded up by police over charges of raping and killing children in Peshawar was produced before a local court under strict security.

The court remanded the suspected rapist into police custody for a day for further investigation into the case.

On Thursday, the police arrested a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted and then murdered minor girls in Peshawar city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The arrest was confirmed by KP Inspector General of Police (IGP) Moazzam Jah Ansari at a news conference in Peshawar. “The suspect is extremely vicious and a true psychopath,” he claimed.

The accused – identified as Sohail – worked as a craftsman doing embroidery on wedding clothes and is reportedly aged between 25 and 30. The KP IGP claimed that the accused has confessed to killing two girls after raping them, and would change his appearance before committing the crimes.

