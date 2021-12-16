Suspects attempt to rape, film Punjab University’s female student

LAHORE: In yet another incident of sexual assault, two suspects allegedly attempted to rape a female student of Punjab University in Lahore besides also trying to film the episode, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the details, the incident occurred nearly a month back within the limits of the Muslim Town area and was reported recently to the police authorities.

The suspects tried to rape the female student and film the act, however, she offered resistance and was able to run away. The suspects were also able to flee away from the scene with authorities claiming that they were also students of the varsity.

Moreover, in later development, the DIG Operations claimed to have arrested two suspects who were allegedly involved in the rape case.

“Both the suspects involved in a rape bid against a female student of Punjab University have been arrested and handed over to investigations wing for a further probe,” he said.

The DIG further said that the Lahore police were committed to safeguarding women against such elements as action in these cases is their top priority.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar also directed the police to bring the culprits in the rape case to justice and said that such elements do not deserve any mercy. He also summoned a report from the CCPO Lahore regarding the incident.

In a similar incident, a female student of Punjab’s Government College (GC) University was allegedly sexually abused by four men, police said.

According to the police, the young woman was raped by her classmate, named Shahid, and his three friends. They also filmed the sexual assault.

A police official said the police have arrested Shahid after lodging a first information report (FIR) of the incident while his three accomplices are on the run. Efforts are underway to arrest them as well, he assured.

